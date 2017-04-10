Shrewsbury law firm selects Hope House as their Charity of the Year

Hope House has been nominated by Shrewsbury law firm Linder Myers as their Charity of the Year for 2017.

The relationship forms part of a charitable initiative across their legal practices in Shropshire, Cheshire, Lancashire and Hampshire.

Hope House offers a range of services and support for children who are not expected to live longer than early adulthood. Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith, provide care and support to local children, young people and their families from Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

Shropshire Regional Head of Linder Myers, Richard Ashton, says “At Linder Myers we have a tradition of supporting local good causes. This year we are looking forward to doing our part with a variety of fundraising activities for Hope House. There is a growing need for their services so the more we can help to raise, the more local children and families they can help.”

As a registered charity, Hope House need to raise in the order of £120,000 every week to ensure they can carry on their good work for the children and families who need them. Almost all of this is raised in the local community.

Sarah Johnson, Area Fundraiser for Shropshire and Powys comments “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Linder Myers this year and are really looking forward to fundraising together in our local community. This year we have to raise £6.3 million in order to continue helping our local children and their families and are only able to do this with the support of local businesses, groups and individuals who support us in numerous ways to raise funds.”