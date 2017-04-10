New support for businesses launched in Shropshire

The Marches Growth Hub is launching a new programme called ‘Building Business Confidence Across the Marches’ which is designed to give businesses the tools they need to flourish and grow.

The scheme is open to eligible small-to-medium sized businesses working in a variety of sectors in the county as well as aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals who are looking to start their own business.

The programme is being part-funded by Herefordshire Council, Shropshire Council, Telford & Wrekin Council and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and supported by the Marches LEP.

Business owners will be able to access a series of workshops and individual coaching sessions to help them realise the full potential of their business so they can grow and create jobs.

Aspiring entrepreneurs will be able to access workshops and coaching sessions to equip them with the knowledge and skills to take their first steps towards starting their own business.

The project is being delivered by experienced business specialists, Good2Great, based in Shropshire, who have been working with businesses in the region for the past decade.

Johnny Themans, director of Good2Great, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for business owners.

“The project is all about helping people understand how to develop their commercial potential, grow sales and develop the profitability of their business.

“In turn, their business will then be able to employ more people and enrich the local economy, helping to accelerate the upward cycle of success here in the Marches.”

The project is open to businesses in the following sectors: Food and drink, agri-technology, defence and security, advanced manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, visitor economy and environmental technologies services.

Mark Tomblin, Project Co-ordinator at Telford & Wrekin Council, said the funding would be a big boost across the Marches area.

“One of the key aims of all councils is to encourage businesses to develop and thrive, and we are delighted that we have been able to source this funding to help us to do that,” he said.

“This project with enable us to continue to build business confidence across the Marches, and we would encourage anyone interested to get in touch to see how they can benefit.

“It’s fully-funded support and advice to those eligible, delivered by a business support organisation who have a track record of helping businesses to be successful.

“We would urge any small-to-medium sized business in the relevant sectors, whether they are a start-up or well-established firm, to apply for a place.

“We are expecting these sessions to be very popular so would advise people to register their interest as soon as they can.”

The project is due to start in April 2017