Motorcyclist suffers head and pelvic injuries following collision near Alberbury

A motorcyclist suffered serious head and pelvic injuries following a collision near Alberbury yesterday.

The collision happened on the B4393 at around 5.12pm and involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle, which is believed to have been travelling towards Shrewsbury, and a silver Vauxhall Vectra, which was travelling in the opposite direction, towards Alberbury.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious head and pelvic injuries and is being treated at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The driver of the Vauxhall did not need any medical treatment.

Police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident, particularly the driver of a white van who may have been in the same area at the time. Alternatively, police are keen to speak to people who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 524S of 9 April. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org