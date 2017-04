Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was knocked off his bike by a car near Bridgnorth on Saturday afternoon.

The collision involved a motorcycle and blue Mini Cooper on the B4364 outside of Bridgnorth.

The driver of the Mini Cooper did not exchange details at the scene and Police are keen to speak to them.

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, please contact the Police on 101 and refer to incident 0428S 080417.