Family Easter Events in Shropshire 2017

Looking for something to do in Shropshire over the Easter break? See our guide.

Go hopping-mad with fun this Easter at Attingham Park

With the Easter holidays just around the corner, plan a visit to Attingham Park on the outskirts of Shrewsbury to join in with some egg-citing Easter fun taking place from Saturday 8 to Sunday 23 April.

The popular National Trust property has a variety of events and activities taking place throughout the school holidays to keep little ones of all ages entertained.

The Cadbury’s Bunny has once again been busy hopping across the country delivering chocolate prizes to National Trust places ready for the Cadbury Easter Hunts.

At Attingham Park the Easter trails start early again this year on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April from 10am – 4pm. Families can explore the grounds looking for the cheeky bunny who’s been hiding from Lord Berwick – when they’ve found him they will be able to claim their own Cadbury chocolate bunny prize. The Easter trails will then take place from Good Friday 14 April to Easter Monday 17 April, from 10am-4pm. Easter trails are £2.50 per trail and chocolate prizes will be available while stocks last.

The WildLife Survival School will be at Attingham on Tuesday 11 and Tuesday 18 April for ‘Wild times: back to nature’ where families can leave the technology behind for an hour of fun around the campfire. Sessions are suitable for ages 5-11 years old, will take place at times throughout the day, and must be pre-booked via http://wildlifesurvivalschool.nutickets.com/ Sessions cost £5 per child (plus booking fees); admission charges to Attingham Park will also apply for non-members of the National Trust.

On Wednesdays during the school holiday Cotswold Outdoor will be at Attingham for ‘Get Geocaching!’. The Cotswold specialists will be on hand from 11am to 4pm to show visitors the ropes, and devices will be available to hire for time periods on a first come, first served basis (limited number of devices, £3.50 per hire).

On Thursday 20 April crafty little ones can get stuck in at ‘Spring Crafts’ from 11am to 1pm with a choice of different spring – themed crafts, £2.50 to take part.

National Trust Members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, admission charges apply for non-members, adult £13.00, child £6.50, family £32.50 (gift aid prices). Additional charges apply for some events.

Feathers and flight fun planned for Easter holidays

‘Feathers and Flight’ is the theme to this year’s Easter break activities taking place at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford.

With a fact finding trail running each day and a one day special birds of prey flying display, families are invited to explore a world of flight and learn how aircraft design has been inspired by nature.

On Thursday 13 April, the Museum will have some feathered friends flying in to meet with visitors. An array of birds of prey including Hawks, Buzzards, Falcons, Owls and a Bald Eagle, along with their handlers will be on site all day to meet with visitors. The pop-up falconry will be positioned outside the Test Flight hangar where visitors can get up close to the birds and learn more about their incredible capabilities, their daily routines and special diets as well as some of their quirky likes and dislikes, including one bird’s dislike of the colour yellow! At 2pm there will be a fantastic flying display taking place, where the true beauty of the birds will come to life. Being so close to an active airfield, the birds will be on training lines for the display which will last approximately 45 minutes – guaranteed to be a highlight of the day and not to be missed! Plus, viewing the display and meeting the birds is completely FREE!

Running for the entire duration of the Easter school break will be the fact finding ‘Feathers and Flight’ trail. Families will need to be eagle-eyed as they pass through the hangars this half term when they go in search of the answers to six tricky aircraft and bird themed questions. Nestled in amongst the aircraft on display will be the answers to each of their trail questions which highlight the close relationship between aircraft design and birds. Look out for the ‘Feather and Flight’ boards and jot down the answers on your trail sheet – once complete, why not enter our Facebook competition by colouring in the RAF badge on the reverse (which also features an Eagle), cut it out to create a badge and share a photo on our page to be in with a chance of winning a £20 gift voucher to spend in the RAF Museum Shop. So, if you have any eagle-eyed youngsters in your family and want to take part, all you need to do is pick up your trail sheet from the Visitor Centre on arrival for just £1.

The Museum is open daily throughout the Easter break, including the bank holiday weekend from 10am until 5pm and entry is FREE of charge.

Easter Egg hunt at Alan Ward

Calling the young and young at heart – the Easter Bunny has been spotted in Shrewsbury hiding eggs around the showroom of leading home furnishing retailer, Alan Ward.

The search for the eggs takes place on Thursday 13th April when youngsters and their parents are invited to head over to the Ennerdale Road store, in Harlescott, and put their investigative skills into action in a bid to win a delicious chocolate egg.

Carl Johnson, Alan Ward’s managing director, said: “It’s the Easter holidays and parents are going to be looking for ways to entertain their children. That’s why we thought this would be a great opportunity for youngsters to spend some time putting their investigative skills to good use looking for the hidden eggs. Our store has plenty of free parking so we’re expecting a great turnout.

“Then, once the egg hunt has done, families are more than welcome to drop by our café and treat themselves to some delicious, locally sourced hot and cold food. The café sells gourmet sausage rolls from Roden, mineral water from Much Wenlock, bread and tea cakes from Wem, soft drinks from Radnor Hill, as well as beers, milk, fruit and eggs, all from Shrewsbury.”

The free egg hunt will take place between 11am and 4pm.

Easter fun for county youngsters as Crossbar’s Got Talent is launched

Shropshire youngsters will have the chance to showcase their talents during themed Easter holiday courses which will benefit a county charity.

The Crossbar Foundation will begin two weeks of fun around the county next Monday by running soccer schools, multi-sports courses, dance camps and holiday clubs.

Crossbar’s Got Talent is the Easter theme, with prizes up for grabs, while the soccer schools will be centred around creating Crossbar’s ultimate team as the young footballers taking part receive their own individual certificate highlighting their skills based on the popular FIFA 17 sports video game.

Profits from the holiday courses will go towards enhancing the work of the Crossbar Foundation, a charity which supports the lives of young people in deprived Shropshire communities, often through sporting initiatives.

Andy Smith, the Foundation’s community development manager, said: “The funds raised from the holiday courses, which are expertly delivered by the Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport team, is a massive boost for the Foundation as it allows us to go into communities and provide clubs which can help make a real difference.

“We’re going into deprived areas in Shrewsbury and Telford, where it can be hard to engage with youngsters, so it’s great to know this financial boost will enable us to start new ventures.”

Jamie Haynes, the head of education at Crossbar Education in Sport, added bookings are flooding in for the Easter courses, with the Crossbar’s Got Talent theme proving popular.

He said: “Our theme for February half-term was Ninja Warrior UK and the response was amazing, so we’re really pushing the themes now to give the children something to look forward to during the holidays.

“The multi-sports – and dance camps – will be based on Crossbar’s Got Talent and, although the focus is on the sports, the children will have the chance to show what talents they have, sporting or otherwise, to the rest of the group. It will be the same at our various holiday clubs.

“The coaches are really keen to have lots of funs with it and it’s particularly timely with the new series of Britain’s Got Talent just around the corner.

“Our popular soccer schools will see the creation of the Crossbar ultimate team, just like they do on FIFA 17, with a player profile created for each of the young footballers with their different attributes like pace and how they strike the ball listed on a certificate they will receive.”

Easter holiday soccer schools, multi-sports courses and dance camps will run at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre.

Youngsters in Telford can enjoy soccer schools and multi-sports at Lawley Primary School and street dance at Hollinswood Primary School.

Holiday clubs, which combine multi-sports, movie club, arts and crafts, and other activities, will be held at Shrewsbury’s Greenfields Primary School, Bayston Hill’s Oakmeadow Primary School, Pontesbury Primary School, Broseley C of E Primary School, Moorfield Primary School in Newport and Telford primary schools Old Park, Redhill and Wombridge.

Courses run from 9am-3pm each day, with early and late pick ups available for an hour either side for an additional £2.50 each.

For more details and prices, which range from £10 to £15 per day, email admin@crossbarcoaching.com or call (01743) 362368.