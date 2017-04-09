Two found dead at property in Morda near Oswestry

Two people were found dead at a property in Morda near Oswestry, yesterday.

Police and ambulance were called to an address in Erw Wen, Morda at 5.45pm on Saturday following concern for the welfare of the occupants.

Upon arrival, emergency services found two people, a man and a woman, both in their 30s, deceased.

The two deaths are not being treated as suspicious, however police say investigations will continue in the area today.

Forensic enquiries were conducted at the address and house to house enquiries in the immediate area, police are continuing to work with next of kin.

Detective Inspector Rob Mountford who is leading the investigation said: “I would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be a contained incident at the address with no other parties involved. We are not treating the deaths as suspicious and are not seeking anyone else in relation this, a file will be passed to the coroner.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 594s of 8 April 2017, or contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org