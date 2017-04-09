Shrewsbury Town boss proud of players following Rochdale win

Paul Hurst hailed his players, after Stefan Payne’s first goal for the club seals a 1-0 victory against Rochdale.

The Barnsley loanee struck in the 16th minute, to end a six-game winless record, and lift Shrewsbury out of the bottom four.

Despite Rochdale having two goals disallowed, Town were full value for the victory.

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst was delighted to pick up a much needed three points.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “It’s been a while since we’ve had this feeling, it’s great to get back to winning ways and other teams will be disappointed when they see this result.

“It’s nice to see us above that line, but when that game finishes against Oxford (on the final day of the season) we need to be there (above the drop).

“The effort is there, I don’t think anyone can question the effort from the players in difficult conditions.

“They put in an incredible shift, I’m proud of the players, I felt that they got what they deserved.

“It was a tough game, Rochdale are a good team, but we were due a bit of luck.”

Hurst was also pleased to see Stefan Payne open his account for the club, and the ex Rotherham United defender was happy with the striker’s composure in front of goal.

He added: “He worked tirelessly and I’m really pleased for him because there were one or two little groans towards him.

“His finish was extremely cool, it got us off to a good start and in the end, it’s won us the game.

“He could quite easily have been put off but he’s slotted it home coolly and that can only help his confidence going into the remaining games.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback