Firefighters called to disused pub in Dawley

Firefighters were called to a fire at the former Queens Arms public house in Dawley this morning.
Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington to the derelict pub on Bank Road at 11.24am.
Fire crews used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, a covering jet and thermal image camera to extinguish the fire.
West Mercia Police also attended.
Bank road #Dawley is currently closed due to an ongoing incident. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2m22G2K0EJ
— Wellington Station (@SFRSWellington) April 9, 2017