Firefighters called to disused pub in Dawley

Firefighters were called to a fire at the former Queens Arms public house in Dawley this morning.

The scene of the fire in Bank Road, Dawley. Photo: @SFRSWellington
The scene of the fire in Bank Road, Dawley. Photo: @SFRSWellington

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington to the derelict pub on Bank Road at 11.24am.

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, a covering jet and thermal image camera to extinguish the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended.

