Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Rochdale

Stefan Payne scores his first goal in a Shrewsbury Town shirt in a narrow victory against Rochdale.

Salop have ended a six-game winless run, and have climbed out of the bottom four in the process.

A 16th minute strike from Barnsley loanee Stefan Payne was enough to give Town a much needed three points.

Paul Hurst made two changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Millwall. Jack Grimmer replaced the injured Joe Riley, whilst Louis Dodds was drafted in for Freddie Ladapo.

Payne made a lively start to proceedings as he profited from a Louis Dodds flick. His shot was deflected behind.

In the 13th minute, ex Middlesbrough midfielder Bryn Morris struck a terrific half volley narrowly wide of the goal.

But three minutes later, Shrewsbury took a deserved lead. Former Crystal Palace man Calvin Andrew slipped in possession, allowing Stefan Payne to race clear, before calmly slotting past Conrad Logan.

However, Shrewsbury were extremely fortunate not to see their lead immediately squandered. Jayson Leutwiler had butter fingers, and ex Wolves winger Nathaniel Mendez-Liang gave Ian Henderson an easy tap in. Thankfully for the home side the assistant raised his flag for offside.

In the last action of the half, Bryn Morris’ thunderbolt just cleared the crossbar.

At the start of the second half, Nathaniel Mendez-Liang was unable to make the most of two decent chances.

Bryn Morris was enjoying an excellent afternoon in midfield for Town. He set Junior Brown free, and the former Fleetwood man drilled a cross into the box, but no Shrewsbury player was on hand to take advantage.

Rochdale thought they had equalised once more, but the flag muted any premature celebrations, as Calvin Andrew’s bullet header was ruled out.

In the last action of the contest, Fulham loanee Stephen Humphrys saw his drive go wide.

Shrewsbury move up to 19th, whilst Rochdale drop to 9th. Town face their fierce rivals Walsall on Good Friday, as Rochdale visit Bury.

Attendance: 5,002 (356 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley (77), 16. Morris (91), 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne (66), 10. Dodds

Subs: 9. Humphrys (66), 15. Smith, 17. Yates (91), 19. Ladapo (77), 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Subs Not Used: 15. Smith, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Rochdale: (4-1-2-1-2)

25. Logan, 2. Rafferty, 4. McNulty, 6. McGahey, 9. Andrew, 10. Camps, 8. Lund (59), 14. Rathbone (66), 11. Mendez-Liang, 12. McDermott (50), 40. Henderson

Subs: 7. Vincenti, 13. Wilson, 16. Noble-Lazarus (50), 18. Keane (59), 19. Davies (66), 24. Allen, 32. Kitching

Subs Not Used: 7. Vincenti, 13. Wilson, 24. Allen, 32. Kitching

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Bury 0 – 2 Bradford

Charlton 2 – 1 Southend

Chesterfield 1 – 0 Port Vale

Coventry 1 – 0 Peterborough

Gillingham 1 – 1 Millwall

Northampton 1 – 2 Sheffield United (Sheffield United are promoted to the Championship)

Oldham 2 – 0 Fleetwood

Scunthorpe 1 – 0 Bolton

Swindon 1 – 1 MK Dons

Walsall 1 – 1 Oxford

Report by: Ryan Hillback