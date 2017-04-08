Man suffers head and face injuries following attack in Oakengates

A man received serious head and face injuries following an attack in Oakengates early this morning.

The incident occurred between 4.25am and 4.30am on Lion Street in the town.

The man and a male friend were chased by a group of men after leaving a nightclub in the town, the man was caught and assaulted.

PC Thomas Jones said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the Oakengates area in the early hours of this morning and witnessed this incident. We’re especially keen to speak to a man who intervened to help the victim but who left the scene following this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 116s of 8 April 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org