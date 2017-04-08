Albrighton station closes for bridge replacement work

Albrighton station will be closed from today for two weeks while Network Rail replaces a bridge.

The Grade II listed bridge at Albrighton station was originally built around 1880 and had part of its structure replaced over 80 years ago.

Network Rail say the bridge is approaching the end of its useful and safe life and will have to be renewed. The cast iron parapets will be retained and refurbished and overall the work will ensure that the bridge lasts a further 120 years.

As part of the work Station Road in Albrighton has been closed since 20 March and will reopen on 29 April.

Albrighton station will close today and reopen on 23 April, buses from outside the station will take passengers to and from Cosford to connect with train services during the work.

The line will be completely close between Wolverhampton and Telford over the Easter weekend to remove the old bridge and replace it with a new one.

Dominic Mottram from Network Rail said “This work is the final piece of the jigsaw at Albrighton station. We recognise installing this new bridge will cause some disruption and would like to thank local residents for their continued patience. The bridge has reached the end of its working life and will be replaced as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan to deliver a better and more reliable railway.”

London Midland’s head of regional services, Steve Fisher said: “During the work we won’t be able to stop trains at Albrighton. Buses will run from outside the station to and from Cosford to connect with train services. There is also a free car park for passengers at Cosford during the works. The advice is to allow more time for your journey and check before you travel, particularly over the Easter weekend when more works means buses will run between Wolverhampton and Telford Central.”