Tennis Shropshire supporting LTA initiatives to encourage more women and girls to pick up a racket

A new initiative to encourage more women and girls to get involved with tennis is coming to Shropshire – while young girls in the county also have the chance to learn the game via the popular Miss-Hits programme.

The Lawn Tennis Association has teamed up with top coach Judy Murray, the mother of British tennis stars Andy and Jamie, to launch She Rallies. It is part of the LTA’s commitment to growing tennis from the grassroots up by encouraging more girls to take up the sport.

Mel Farrow has been appointed Shropshire’s She Rallies ambassador.

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, said: “Mel will assist us with some new initiatives in addition to those already running within the county to encourage girls into the sport.

“She Rallies is an initiative which aims to attract and retain more girls and women to tennis. It incorporates many aspects, including participation, and it’s an exciting addition.”

Bob also welcomed the introduction of local Miss-Hits courses for young girls aged between five and eight.

He added: “This is another programme that was devised by Judy Murray and it encourages girls to play tennis through dance. It’s a feeder for mini tennis and encourages girls to build friendship groups and develop basic tennis shots. It’s good fun and the early feedback has been excellent. Along with Miss-Hits, we will also be organising two girls only tennis tournaments in the county.”

The first 10-week courses, which start in the opening week of May, will be run simultaneously at The Shrewsbury Club, on Tuesdays at 5pm, and Lilleshall Tennis Club, where times are still to be decided.

There will be a nominal charge of £10 for the complete course.

For more details and to reserve a place, contact Mel Farrow at mel@inspire2coach.co.uk or Nigel Hunter nigel.hunter@theshrewsburyclub.co.uk