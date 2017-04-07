South Shropshire community centre scoops £10,000 to create a new play area

Organisers behind a South Shropshire community centre are celebrating after scooping £10,000 to create a new play area for children and groups.

The Furniture Scheme based in Ludlow has won the funding from Awards for All to pay for a new play area and open space at CASCA (Community Arts Sports Craven Arms) Nursery.

The cash boost means The Furniture Scheme will be able to replace the flooring inside the nursery room and also create a flat area which is accessible for all and can be used throughout the year regardless of the weather.

Jean Jarvis, chief executive of The Furniture Scheme, said: “This money will not only benefit the children at the nursery but will create a multi-use space for all community groups to book and enjoy.

“Disabled people will be able to access the flat area and it will be able to be used by many people.

“The floor covering and paving and a new play area will be created and work is expected to take place during the Easter school holidays when the nursery is quieter.”

Miss Jarvis said the work would be carried out by Clean Cut Services grounds maintenance, a social enterprise which is part of FUSE Enterprise CIC – a development company which sets up its own social enterprises working to help, support and encourage growth.

Veolia have also supported the project by offering a skip free of charge during the project.

“Fresh air is vitally important for everyone to enjoy but particularly children,” Miss Jarvis added.

“Currently if it is wet outside the area is very muddy and not accessible in all weathers.

“This £10,000 Awards for All grant means we can have an all-weather multi-use area. We would welcome any enquiries from other groups which may want to book the space once it is completed.

“We look forward to seeing the children at the nursery enjoying the new space and other groups too.”