Shrewsbury dental team take on Severn Hospice’s Cinderella Midnight Walk

A dental practice in Shrewsbury is swapping dental scrubs for tiaras and trainers after employees signed up to take part in Severn Hospice’s Cinderella Midnight Walks on Saturday.

Six women from Esthetique Dental Practice in Sansaw Business Park will be taking part in the 9km charity walk to support a local cause close to their hearts.

The female-only event starts at 10pm from Shrewsbury Sports Village with participants aiming to be like Cinderella and complete the route before midnight.

Deb Price, Practice Manager at Esthetique Dental, said: “We’ve been looking for an opportunity to do something for a charity that we could all enjoy. The Cinderella Midnight Walk was mentioned by members of our team who had done it in the past and seemed the perfect fit.

“The hospice is a cause close to all of our hearts and many of us have had loved ones cared for by their fantastic team, we can’t praise them enough. We’re looking forward to raising funds for such a wonderful cause and taking the opportunity to have fun together outside of work.”

Hannah Gamston, Fundraising Officer for Events at Severn Hospice, said: “We’re delighted that Deb and her colleagues have chosen to support our hospice. Severn Hospice has to raise around two thirds of our income and people coming together as a team to take part in our events really makes a big difference to the families that need our help.”

People who want to contribute to Esthetique Dental’s fundraising efforts can donate to their Just Giving page.

Severn Hospice’s Cinderella Midnight Walks are set to take place in Shrewsbury on 8th April at Shrewsbury Sports Village, in Sundorne Road where ladies can still register to take part on the night for £20. The second Cinderella Midnight Walk will take place in Telford on 13th May at Telford College of Arts and Technology (TCAT) in Haybridge Road and is still open for registration online.

For more information about the walks or to register a place at the Telford event online, visit www.severnhospice.org.uk. Alternatively, call the fundraising team on 01952 221 351 or email events@severnhospice.org.uk.