Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival returns with a Food and Drink theme

Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival is back later this month and offering a veritable feast of cartooning with the theme of ‘Food and Drink’.

A day of live events will take place in The Square, Shrewsbury on Saturday 22 April, with other activities including workshops, talks, exhibitions and a trail around the town. The focus of the live event will see 30 cartoonists from around the world set loose to caricature and cartoon to their and your heart’s content. Visitors can see big board cartooning being created and take home their own caricature.

The Square will also host the ‘Fast Food Takeaway Shack’ serving freshly made drawings, and a live cartoon performance ‘The Great British Cook Off Melodrawma’. The event lets people join in, brew your own caption, get a taste for drawing in the hands-on area and even has a bookstall where cartoonists will be pleased to sign their work.

Exhibitions to see and buy

The ‘Eat, Draw and be Funny’ selling exhibitions at Bear Steps and Theatre Severn will offer over 100 cartoons to tantalise taste buds. The exhibition at the Bear Steps, St Alkmond’s Square, will run from 10 to 29 April. Over 80 cartoons on the theme of Food & Drink will be on show, including Thomas Moore’s Gin Lane Revised. The exhibition at Theatre Severn – Frankwell Quay, runs from April through to late May and includes an auction of the ‘Worship of Bacchus’ (reworked print!). Plus see the FBC Manby Bowdler Gallery with animation tips, clips, storyboards and cartoon motifs.

Special Guest Talks

On Friday 21 April the Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival is hosting an illustrated talk by award winning Private Eye cartoonist Tony Husband. Tony’s talk ‘From a Dark Place’ is a heartening tale of his son Paul’s journey through addiction and starts at 8pm at the Unitarian Church on the High Street. Tickets available from Pengwern Books, Fish Street, or on the door – £10, profits in aid of Red Rose Recovery and the Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival fund.

On Saturday 22 April, Hunt Emerson will share stories about his involvement with the Fortean Times, covering 20th Century occultist Dion Fortune and his own comic strip Phenomenomix – 1.30pm @ The Central, Claremont Street, SY1 1QG. Tickets £5 on the door.

Workshops for all

An important aim of the Festival is to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to get stuck in and have fun. Alongside what is being served up in The Square the workshops on Saturday will include two ‘Expressive Animation’ workshops lead by local artist Joe Coulman – 10am and 11.30am. Go along and create your own animation to take home – £4.00 per session. Angela Martin will help you create your own cartoon character and bring it to life in her ‘Fruit ‘n’ Veg, Pots and Pans’ Workshop at 10.30am – 12.30pm. Finally, Andy McKeown will run two ‘Drawing in Motion’ workshops – 1.30pm and 3pm £4 per session. Get the most out of the festival and join in.

Last but not least the S-mile Trail is as tasty as ever, a coffee, cake and cartoon trail around town throughout April.

Visit the website to find out more: https://shrewsburycartoonfestival.wordpress.com/