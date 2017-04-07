Severn Trent to host drop-in session ahead of new water pipe work in Shrewsbury

Severn Trent is to hold a community drop-in session next week ahead of plans to install brand new water pipes in Shrewsbury.

The essential work has been planned to replace old water pipes in Mount Street that have become increasingly prone to leaks and bursts.

Dave Kiernan, who is leading the project, explains: “This is a really important project that will allow us to protect our customers’ water supplies in this area of the town.

“The current pipes have been in place for a very long time and in recent years we’ve seen an increase in the number of bursts that have been affecting people.

“Ahead of the work we want to meet with as many local residents and businesses as possible and would invite them along to our community drop-in session where they can ask any questions they might have about the project.”

The drop-in session will take place at St George of Cappadocia Church on The Mount in Shrewsbury from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday 11 April.

Dave continues: “Mount Street is particularly narrow and the road will need to be closed to allow engineers to have access and work safely.

“We know it’s never ideal to close a road but we’re working closely with local people to minimise the impact this will have. We’ve identified 30 homes who will be most affected by our work and we’ve already been in contact with them to offer the occupiers free parking passes for the large car park that is nearby in Frankwell.

“Our contractors from Amey will be carrying out the work and engineers will work as quickly as possible to get the new pipes installed and the road back to normal.”