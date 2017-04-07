Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Rochdale

Shrewsbury have another chance to end their winless run, as they prepare for the visit of play-off chasing Rochdale.

Town have lost their last four games, and are winless in six. They find themselves two points from safety, and will hope to climb out of the drop as soon as possible.

Salop can welcome back midfielder Ryan Yates, who was suspended for the 2-1 defeat against Millwall.

However, West Brom loanee Tyler Roberts suffered a hamstring in that match, and is expected to miss out.

Abu Ogogo continues to be sidelined with a knee injury.

Shaun Whalley and Nat Knight-Percival scored to give Shrewsbury a 2-0 victory in the last time these sides met at the Greenhous Meadow.

Salop have won 13 of the previous 32 matches played between these sides.

Rochdale boss Keith Hill can welcome Keith Keane back into his squad, after the ex Preston North End midfielder completed a two-match ban.

Defender Niall Canavan can also return to the fold, after missing the last couple of matches through injury.

Rochdale who beat Port Vale 3-0 last time out, sit 8th in League One, five points away from the final play-off place.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 17. Yates, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne, 19. Ladapo

Subs: 9. Humphrys, 10. Dodds, 14. Grimmer, 16. Morris, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Rochdale: (4-3-3)

25. Logan, 2. Lafferty, 6. McGahey, 4. McNulty, 9. Andrew, 10. Camps, 8. Lund, 18. Keane, 11. Mendez-Liang, 40. Henderson, 12. McDermott

Subs: 5. Canavan, 7. Vincenti, 13. Wilson, 14. Rathbone, 16. Noble-Lazarus, 19. Davies, 24. Allen

Preview by: Ryan Hillback