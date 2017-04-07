Kelly Edwards Selected For 2017 European Judo Championships

Telford’s Kelly Edwards has been selected for the 2017 European Judo Championships in Warsaw, Poland from 20 – 23 April.

The Wrekin’ Star product will be competing in her first major championship since the 2015 World Championships in Astana. Edwards was forced to withdraw from Rio Olympic qualification due to concussion but has made successful return to the mat which saw her pick up her first Grand Slam and Grand Prix medals before the end of 2016.

Edwards, who currently trains at the British Judo Centre of Excellence in Walsall, recently finished seventh at the Tbilisi Grand Prix and will be hoping to match her best finish at a European Championships when she placed seventh in 2010 while fighting at -48kg.

The eleven strong British selection will see a mix of experienced judoka, including 2016 Olympians, and debutants take to the mat for the first major championship of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.

Last year British Judo had its best return from the European Championships in ten years with Colin Oates and Natalie Powell winning silver and bronze respectively while Nekoda Davis, Sally Conway and Gemma Gibbons all finished fifth in their respective weights.

Kelly Edwards will be competing on first day of competition, Thursday 20 April with live coverage via EJU.net