Harper Adams University named University of the Year for a second year running

Harper Adams has become the first university ever to scoop the Whatuni University of the Year honour two years in a row.

As well as taking home the title of University of the Year, Harper Adams University also came top in three other award categories: Job Prospects, Course and Lecturers and Student Support.

The full ranking, which includes 127 universities, is published online today. Universities were ranked by 27,000 students across 12 categories.

Dr David Llewellyn, Vice-Chancellor of Harper Adams University, commented: “We are thrilled to have been named the Whatuni Student Choice Awards University of the Year. This is a tremendous vote of confidence from our students and we greatly appreciate their support, as well as the many ways in which they contribute, with our staff, to creating a vibrant academic community working at the cutting edge of some of the world’s greatest challenges.

To have won the award for the first time last year was wonderful, but to have taken the top place for a second time is really special. It just goes to show that smaller universities have a big role to play in providing an environment where students can really get the most out of their time in higher education.”

Marcella Collins, Managing Director Higher Education, Hotcourses Group, added: “We’d like to extend our congratulations to Harper Adams, taking home the University of the Year award for the second year in a row, as well as wins in three further categories.”

Harper Adams was a finalist in nine out of 12 Whatuni Student Choice Awards categories and was presented with its four gold, two silver and three bronze awards by event host and comedian David Mitchell.

Gold – University of the Year, Courses & Lecturers, Student Support, Job Prospects

Silver – Accommodation, Giving Back

Bronze – University Facilities, Clubs & Societies, SU

Each category in the Whatuni Student Choice Awards is based on the aggregate review score submitted by students at that university. The Giving Back category is new for 2017 and students were asked: “How much does your uni give back to the community (think global and local), do any projects stand out?”