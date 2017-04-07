A treat for Queen fans as FLASH: A tribute to Queen perform at Theatre Severn

Just a small number of tickets remain for a classic night of Queen hits as, FLASH: A tribute to Queen, are set to perform at Theatre Severn.

Flash: A Tribute to Queen will be performing a special home-town show on Friday the 19 of May at the theatre. The band have been performing concerts all over Europe and the Far East for the past 15 years.

The performance in the main auditorium of Theatre Severn came after they successfully headlined last year at the ‘Shrewsbury Fake Festival’ held in the Quarry Park.

They were also a hand-picked Queen tribute band chosen by the BBC to perform live to a primetime television audience of millions. The audience will be able to engross in very best of iconic British Band Queen, with non-stop hits and classic anthems, with audience participation.

The band members live and breathe Queen and will perform using replica equipment in authentic costumes for authenticity –

making it a night of music that will be unforgettable!

Performance Details

FLASH: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN

Theatre Severn, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT

Friday 19 May – 7.30pm

Tickets £18.00

Visit the Theatre Severn website to book tickets