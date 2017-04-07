First quarter signals strong market for commercial property

Specialists at a Shropshire law firm have predicted a strong commercial property market in 2017 after a busy first quarter of deals.

The five-strong Commercial Property Team at FBC Manby Bowdler say the sector is being particularly buoyed with a healthy trade in the fields of leisure, retail and hospitality.

The award winning law firm has strengthened its team to reflect the growing demand for its service across Shropshire, the West Midlands and beyond.

It now comprises of Telford based Partner Stephen Burke and Solicitor Andy Ward working alongside Shrewsbury colleagues Partner David Raymont, Charlotte Nutting, who has recently been appointed as an Associate, and Assistant Solicitor Adam Davies.

The team has recently worked on a diverse portfolio of acquisitions, which has included handling the move of training provider SBC to state of the art premises in Shrewsbury, and the multi-million-pound transformation of the biggest indoor market complex in the South West.

It is also seen a growing specialism within the hospitality industry, advising on commercial property transactions including bars, brasseries, restaurants and guest houses.

Stephen Burke said: “The commercial property market is a strong indicator of how much faith businesses have in the economy and the fact that we are busier than ever signals an on-going upward trend in Shropshire’s overall economy.

“Businesses are wanting to move into Shropshire and expand into new premises which are all signs of a positive future.”

Charlotte Nutting is FBC Manby Bowdler’s resident commercial property specialist for the leisure and hospitality sector.

She said: “In recent years, Shrewsbury has grown in to a first-class destination, easily rivalling the very best UK cities.

“We’ve seen increased deals in this area in the last year and already in 2017, we’re actively engaged on a deal that will see a prime location hotel within the town centre given a new lease of life.”