Festival and brewery team up to offer launchpad to young musicians

A Shropshire brewery has joined forces with Shrewsbury Folk Festival to give young musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Wood’s Brewery, which is based near Craven Arms, will sponsor a pop-up venue called The Launchpad at this year’s event at the West Mid Showground over August Bank Holiday.

They are appealing for solo performers and groups aged 16 to 26 who live in Shropshire, Mid Wales or the West Midlands to pitch for one of the five places available.

Each of the successful candidates will be expected to perform a 30-minute acoustic set at least three times over the weekend at The Launchpad.

James Owens from Wood’s, said the South Shropshire micro brewery, famed for its beers including Shropshire Lad and Shropshire Lass, was delighted to be able to offer a platform to young musicians in partnership with the festival.

“Shrewsbury Folk Festival is one of the top events of its kind and the opportunity to play there is a great step for young musicians.

“The Launchpad will be an informal space but it will be good experience for performers and the chance for them to reach an new audience. We know there’s a wealth of young talent out there and can’t wait to hear from acoustic, folk and traditional musicians.”

Festival director Alan Surtees welcomed the new partnership, which is a progression of the event’s previous pop-up performer programme.

He said: “We’ve supported young and emerging musicians for several years, having them perform all over the festival site. For many, it can be the first time they’ve ever had the opportunity to take part in an event like ours.

“It’s good performance experience and the chance to learn more about the industry and how it operates.”

To apply for one of the available places, performers must be aged between 16 and 26 on August 25, resident in Shropshire, Mid Wales or the West Midlands, and available to attend the festival from Friday August 25 to 28.

In return, they will receive free ticket to the festival, on-site camping, and a contribution to travel expenses.

To apply, send a short biography, links to performances (Soundcloud, YouTube etc) and your contact details to jo@shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk before May 31. Only the selected performers will be contacted.