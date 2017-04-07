Events business fizzes off to a great start!

Two Shropshire businesswomen have teamed up to launch an events business that will bring classical music events and live music festivals to Shropshire and neighbouring Staffordshire.

Esther Wright, of ElevenTen Event Management & Consultancy, and Sarah Lewis, of Lily’s Secret Vintage Tearoom, A Very Vintage Events and Polka Dot Catering, have joined forces to launch Fizz Festivals Ltd, a Newport-based events business focused on providing large scale music events with a strong family focus.

Among the events already being planned by the duo, are a classical music event in Newport, a Christmas event in a stately home and a music festival on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

The events will see both women draw on their extensive experience of organising and catering for major events. Esther Wright has 15 years’ experience running large scale events for charities, local authorities and music festival organisers, including hospitality events at the annual Aldeburgh Festival, and a 5 date Buskaid concert tour, including a performance at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Closer to home, Esther’s company, ElevenTen Event Management & Consultancy, has organised major outdoor events in Shropshire and across the UK.

Fizz Festival co-director Sarah Lewis is also no stranger to events organising and catering on a large scale. As the owner of Polka Dot Catering, A Very Vintage Events and Lily’s Secret Vintage Tearooms near Gnosall, Sarah is the organiser of the pop up vintage fair at RAF Cosford Air Show and has also recently won a prestigious contract to provide corporate catering for that event, along with further contracts at Middleport Pottery and the RIDE Staffordshire cycle festival.

Both women grew up locally, with Esther attending the Grove School in Market Drayton and Sarah lived in Norbury, attending Burton Borough School in Newport.

Esther Wright comments: “Sarah and I are both extremely passionate about creating fabulous events that appeal to all generations in our home counties of Shropshire and Staffordshire. We create unique experiences – magical musical events which bring together the best of local food and drink producers. We provide a platform for local musicians to perform alongside well-known names from the music industry, all in stunning locations, creating an event to remember.”

Sarah Lewis adds: “We are busy planning a classical musical event, Proms and Prosecco in The Park, which will take place in Newport this September. We can’t wait to announce further details, but in the meantime, we’re urging people to visit our website at fizz-festivals.com and follow us on facebook so that you can be one of the first to find out when tickets go on sale.”