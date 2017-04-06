Tigers youngster Corey set for finals challenge

Youngster Corey Goodison says the experience of Telford Tigers’ senior players could prove to be crucial during this weekend’s EPL play-off finals tournament.

Goodison, 19, joined the club’s senior ranks in December, after starting the season with Telford’s NIHL outfit.

The defenceman has proved to be a key part of the Tigers’ title-winning side, icing regularly alongside GB star Jonathan Weaver.

And he expects the know-how of those senior squad members to play a key role at the Coventry Skydome.

He said: “Experience will be massive this weekend. Guys like Weaves and Jason Silverthorn have played at finals weekends before and they know what to do.

“For the younger lads like me, Joe Aston and Brodie Jesson, we might not get a lot of ice time, but it will be all about the experience of being there.

“It will be unreal this weekend and it’s something I’ve never played in before. Let’s hope we can go on and win it.”

Over 3,000 fans are expected at the Skydome Arena on Saturday, with Telford due to face Basingstoke Bison in the second semi-final (5pm).

The winners of that game will then play either Guildford or Milton Keynes in Sunday afternoon’s showpiece final.

Goodison added: “We’ll take it game by game, or shift by shift. If you have a bad shift, then you don’t want to make that two.

“You just want to get rid of that shift, start your next one and go on from there, so you keep improving through the game.

“The important thing is to take the first game and if you win that, then prepare for the second game and get ready to battle in that one.”

The final takes place at 4pm on Sunday.