Red Recruitment consultants become REC qualified

Two consultants at Shrewsbury-based Red Recruitment Solutions Ltd are now qualified REC (Recruitment and Employment Confederation) recruitment practitioners.

As part of Red Recruitments commitment to personal and professional development both Recruitment Manager, Rob Griffiths and Recruitment Consultant, James Minor were enrolled on to the Level 3 recruitment course offered by the recruitment regulator REC.

Rob explained “As part of Red’s commitment to develop our staff we were delighted to enrol James on the course to complete the certificate in recruitment practice. It was great that I was also given the opportunity to join him on the course which further enhances the overall accreditation of our company and team. It was a really informative course and although we both have lots of experience in the industry, the qualification reinforces our knowledge and professional commitment to the job role and the service we provide to our clients and candidates”.

James went on to add “I was really pleased when I was offered a place on the course. It covered every aspect of recruitment and reassured me about the practices I follow as well as giving me insight into other aspects of the industry. The course also covers a lot of legislations and regulations so it has instilled a lot of confidence about the correct recruitment practices I follow. Our customers can be confident we are providing an up to date and professional service.”

REC offers a series of different comprehensive and stringent qualifications in conjunction with the IRP (Institute of Recruitment Professionals) to further enhance and demonstrate the highest standards in providing knowledgeable, compliant and professional recruitment advice and services in an ever changing, challenging and competitive market.

The qualification allows consultants to promote their qualification to their customers by adding “CertRP” after their name. They have both also become members of the IRP which provides further support, industry news and updates as well as courses and network opportunities so members are always one step ahead of what’s happening within the industry.

Red Recruitment is a consultancy specialising in the supply of permanent, contract and temporary staff across a range of sectors including PA/secretarial, finance, IT, sales, HR, legal and marketing. Led by a team of highly-experienced consultants, Red Recruitment ensures that it meets the precise needs of both candidates and businesses across the county and beyond.

For further information or to have a chat with the team about your recruitment needs, call 01743 352222, email mail@redrecruitmentsolutions.co.uk or visit www.redrecruitmentsolutions.co.uk.