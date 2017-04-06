Oswestry’s Zest gym to tackle three peaks challenge for charity

A local fitness centre is tackling the three peaks challenge to raise money for dementia charity, Alzheimer’s Society.

Zest based in Oswestry, will see 5 of its members with ages ranging from 21 – 58 undertake the gruelling challenge in June 2017. The group has members of their family affected by dementia.

Pauline Lacey, proprietor of Zest said: “’We have all been in training both in the gym and out on the local hills and mountains and have made trips to Ben Nevis and the Lakes, climbing all the 3 peaks several times. We feel ready for the challenge and are looking forward to it. We have all been surprised how hard the training has been. Some ladies wanted to join in but were unable to commit to the huge amount of training due to work and personal commitments.

“Dementia as a condition really scares people and we’re also aware how underfunded it is. Research is vital but care in the local community for those already struck down is also of paramount importance to our fundraisers and we want to help with your vital work.”

It is suggested that exercise, healthy eating and not smoking can all help reduce people’s chances of developing dementia. It is estimated that there are just under 5000 people living with dementia in Shropshire.

Emma Dowler, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Shropshire said: “We are really grateful for Zest’s fundraising and this will contribute to support for those currently living with dementia and research into the condition.”

The group has a fundraising goal of £2000. If anyone wishes to get involved with supporting their charity work, please contact Pauline Lacey directly on 07855 367771 or make a donation to their Just Giving Page – Zest Fitness.