New deal agreed for Oswestry-based telecoms firm

Two businesses have announced the signing of a major new contract which renews their partnership.

Wrexham & Prestige Taxis, which is the largest operator in North Wales with 135 vehicles, has chosen Oswestry-based Ocean Telecom to provide its communication services for the fifth year in a row.

Ocean Telecom won the contract to provide a total communications package, including over 135 mobile PDA devices that can be used in conjunction with the existing computerised taxi booking system to optimise the process of assigning and tracking jobs.

The taxi firm, which has doubled in size over the last two years and operates over three sites under the One Call group name credits Ocean Telecom’s sales manager Sean Bolas with supporting him through the smooth expansion of the growing fleet.

“I need technology that works and Sean knows what he’s talking about,” said Wrexham & Prestige Taxis managing director Mark Coates, “Sean is there for us whenever we need him. He’s helped us since the early days. When we first moved away from two-way radio a few years back, it was a big challenge from the way were used to working, but Sean was there to advise and I’m glad he was. The step we took in moving from analogue to digital has improved efficiency and overall customer experience, which is in turn helping us grow.”

Sean Bolas, sales manager at Ocean Telecom, which has its head office on Mile Oak Industrial Estate, Oswestry, said that he was delighted to be awarded the two-year deal and continue to work with the firm.

“Wrexham & Prestige Taxis is a very progressive and professional organisation. I look forward to continuing to work with them to strengthen and build their communications infrastructure.”