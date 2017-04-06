Marches LEP constructs strategy to support house builders

House builders in Shropshire are being urged to have their say on the challenges facing their industry to help develop a new strategy that will drive forward the creation of more new homes.

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership is appealing to small builders to reveal the support they need to grow their businesses and build more homes in a new survey.

The Government has set a target to build one million new homes by the end of this parliament and issued a Housing White Paper in which it sets out how it intends to help house builders increase the number of units they build.

The Marches LEP, which provides the business voice for Shropshire and Herefordshire to the Government, says the survey is an opportunity for local builders to help inform its priorities for support for the industry.

Peter Brown, Housing Lead for the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The LEP has been working with local authorities and the Homes & Communities Agency to look at the local evidence base on supply and demand and to discuss opportunities for supporting local house builders.

“We want our own strategy that reflects our regional needs and priorities and to do that we need to hear more from those people operating on the ground. What support do they need to build more homes? What are the challenges and how do they think the LEP can help them overcome them? Do they struggle to find the skilled workforce they need?

“We want to champion our local house builders and this is a chance to set the priorities of the Local Enterprise Partnership. We have a direct line of communication with Government to discuss what is needed by our construction community to help them to prosper, increase productivity, create jobs and build more homes so it’s important we get the feedback from the builders themselves.”

To complete the short survey, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/house-builder-survey before April 13.