Lawley Primary School footballers to represent AFC Telford United at Wembley

Excited young footballers from Telford’s Lawley Primary School are off to Wembley next month to play in a top national competition.

The school’s under-11 boys team, representing AFC Telford United, will play at the national stadium on May 14 ahead of the National League play-off final.

They are one of four under-11 teams through to Wembley along with teams representing Gateshead, Braintree and Kidderminster Harriers.

The Lawley pupils booked their dream day out under the Wembley arch in the finals of the National League Trust Schools’ Cup by winning the North West regional finals day at Stockport.

Year 6 teacher Kate Roberts was delighted with the efforts of the boys, who are coached by Kevin Sandwith, a former Telford United player.

She said: “The children will be able to say they have played at Wembley and it’s the stuff dreams are made of.

“It’s my final year as sports lead at Lawley Primary School after 12 years and I am incredibly proud of this achievement from the team.

“The boys are absolutely delighted, as are Kevin and myself, and it’s an outstanding effort from them to be one of the four teams in the country heading to Wembley.”

Lawley’s group games at Stockport saw them clinch 1-0 wins over teams representing Altrincham, Stalybridge Celtic and Stockport County while they drew 1-1 with Macclesfield Town.

They then squeezed past AFC Flyde 1-0 in the semi-final before holding their nerve to beat Stockport County 2-1 in the final to reach Wembley.

The talented Lawley team features Charlie Beadle, Jamie Bishop, Shaun Doherty, Will Milne, Dilan Bruneau and Aidan McCann.

Lawley earned the chance to represent the Bucks in the nationwide competition after winning a tournament for local schools staged by AFC Telford United Community Coaching and Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport.