The Bird’s Nest wins Best Independent Coffee Shop/Café in Shropshire Award

A street food café and artisan coffee shop in Shrewsbury Market Hall has been named the best venue of its kind in Shropshire.

The Bird’s Nest Café was voted by members of the public as the winner of the Best Independent Coffee Shop/Café in the regional 2017 What’s On Awards.

The café is well known for its gourmet coffee and healthy organic street food dishes served up in an open-plan venue within the busy market hall.

“This award means so much to us and it’s a great testimony to all the hard work and dedication poured into the business by our fantastic team of staff,” said café owner Chloee Tench.

“We want to thank all of our fantastic customers who have supported us. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

The café serves up its own carefully selected blend of coffee, created from beans that are freshly roasted each week by a specialist roaster, and a regularly changing menu that features a varied range of creative dishes including vegetarian and vegan.

The Bird’s Nest was founded in 2011 by friends Aaron Brown and Victor Deng, from Birmingham, who had run a cafe together in the French Alps. Aaron took over the running of the Bird’s Nest on his own a couple of years later and expanded the business. Chloee took over the running of the café last year.

Market Hall facilities manager Kate Gittins said she was thrilled to see The Bird’s Nest achieving the recognition that it had long deserved.

“The Bird’s Nest has been an enormous asset to the Market Hall and it has done a great deal to raise the profile of the market over the years. It has been a joy to watch the rise of their success,” she said.