Shrewsbury Town boss unhappy with Millwall goals

Paul Hurst believes that neither of Millwall’s goals should have been allowed to stand in yesterday’s 2-1 defeat.

Byron Webster gave the visitors a 35th minute lead, but Paul Hurst believes there was an offside call missed in the build-up.

Shaun Hutchison doubled his side’s advantage with 13 minutes to go, but the Shrewsbury managed thinks play should have been stopped as Jayson Leutwiler was down with a head injury.

Although Shaun Whalley pulled an injury time goal back for the hosts, Town were unable to halt their poor run of form. They have lost their previous four matches, and are winless in six.

Paul Hurst told shrewsburytown.com: “I thought first half there was nothing in the game really.

“We played a poor part in the goal, but having seen it, he’s offside, so that’s the first decision that goes against us again.

“We are naïve in that no one puts their hand up to say he’s offside, which can obviously influence the referee, so that’s something we need to talk about and get in our make-up.”

Hurst also expressed his displeasure at the award of the second goal.

He added: “The second goal Jayson’s been hit by a player running in and he’s got ice on his head in there.

“Realistically if you are a goalkeeper and your goal opens up you don’t lie on the floor. You get up, you get back and you try and make a save.

“What I’ve been told in the past is that if there’s any doubt whatsoever that there might have been a head injury the game gets stopped.”

