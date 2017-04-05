Rural farming seminar takes place in Ludlow

Over 70 people attended an annual farming seminar in Ludlow, one of the most popular fixtures in the region’s rural business calendar.

Held at Ludlow Kitchen, the event was hosted by Midland law firm mfg Solicitors and the Country Land & Business Association (CLA) with a variety of presentations covering topics including succession, taxation, rights of way and the possible impact of Brexit on current decision making.

The seminar was chaired by Iain Morrison, partner and head of the firm’s agricultural and rural affairs division. He said: “Our Ludlow farming seminar is always well attended and attracts farmers, landowners and land professionals from across Shropshire, Wales and the West Midlands. It was their opportunity to hear first-hand from experts about key challenges in the rural sector and how to overcome them.”

Guests were treated to a drinks reception and buffet which included local produce.