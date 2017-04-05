Reech continues to grow with appointment of new Client Relationship Executive

Shrewsbury-based marketing agency Reech has recently celebrated 7 years in the industry, and continues to grow with the appointment of Client Relationship Executive, Sian Pritchard.

Sian studied a BA Honours degree in Geography at Liverpool John Moores University. After graduating Sian followed a marketing path and went on to complete a Graduate Placement, followed by working as marketing assistant at an independent school. Sian brings valuable experience to Reech in events management, PR and marketing.

Expanding the Client Relationship team reflects the ethos of the agency, which focuses not only on the marketing services offered, but the importance of the relationship it builds with its clients. Reech recently gained another year on the Recommended Agency Register(RAR), its 5th consecutive year. This award reflects the quality of work the agency delivers as RAR status is awarded based on client recommendations and testimonials.

Client Relationship Director, Gilly Bachelor commented: “At Reech we love what we do and are proud of the work we deliver and bringing Sian on board reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellent customer service. We promote a partnership approach with our clients and it is essential we have the right team at Reech to adapt to the individual needs of each client.” Client

Relationship Executive, Sian Pritchard commented: “This is a very exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to a career at Reech. Reech offers so much more than just a job, working with the agency brings endless opportunities and experiences which will enhance both my professional and personal skills. I can’t wait to grow with the company.”