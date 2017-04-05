Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 2 Millwall

The pressure continues to intensify on beleaguered Shrewsbury Town, as Millwall are the latest side to emerge victorious against them.

Salop have now lost four games in a row, and are winless in six, as a return to League Two looks increasingly possible on current form.

Byron Webster gave the visitors a 35th minute lead, before Shaun Hutchinson doubled his sides advantage with 13 minutes to go.

Shaun Whalley pulled one back in injury time to ensure a grandstand finish, but the Lions managed to hold on.

Paul Hurst made three changes from the side that lost 2-0 against Bristol Rovers. Tyler Roberts, Louis Dodds, and the suspended Ryan Yates, were replaced by Stefan Payne, Freddie Ladapo, and Bryn Morris.

Shrewsbury enjoyed a bright start to the contest, although ex Norwich striker Steve Morison could have given the away side the lead, but his half volley cleared the bar.

Bryn Morris sprayed a sublime cross into the box. Shaun Whalley jockeyed past Tony Craig, before powering a header over the bar from eight yards.

With a quarter of the game gone Millwall had a wonderful chance to break the deadlock. Wolves loanee Jed Wallace produced a marauding 60-yard run, before sending a tantalising delivery into the box. Steve Morison was unable to make a telling connection at the back stick.

Then Ben Thompson’s mishit shot found Morison at the edge of the box, although his effort was well wide of the target.

However, with ten minutes of the first half remaining Neil Harris’ side found themselves ahead. Tony Craig’s free-kick was flicked on by the lively Steve Morrison. The ball eventually reached ex Doncaster Rovers defender Byron Webster, who struck a sweet attempt from inside the box past Jayson Leutwiler.

It was all Millwall as they continued to crank up the pressure. Ben Thompson saw his shot deflected, and Jayson Leutwiler was forced to claw the ball behind.

Town had the final chance of the half. Alex Rodman blasted goalwards from 25 yards, but the ball just missed the target.

At the beginning of the second half Junior Brown turned possession over to Stefan Payne. The Barnsley loanee spun his marker, but he could only fire straight at Tom King.

Shrewsbury were almost gifted a goal moments later. Shaun Whalley’s whipped cross bounced off Mahlon Romeo before going agonisingly over the bar.

From the resulting corner, Aristote Nsiala flicked a header narrowly wide, as Town attempted to draw level.

Millwall made another error when Tom King spilled Shaun Whalley’s free-kick, although no Salop player was on hand to take advantage.

Tyler Roberts who came onto the field of play as a substitute, was forced off with an injury and saw Steven Humphrys as his replacement.

With 13 minutes, remaining Millwall doubled their lead. A free-kick was swung into the box. Jayson Leutwiler hit the deck with what appeared to be a head injury, but Millwall played on. Former Motherwell defender Shaun Hutchinson took advantage of the situation to fire home into an empty net.

In the 90th minute, Town pulled a goal back. Shaun Whalley’s effort took a deflection off Shaun Hutchinson and found its way into the back of the net.

The home side continued to push for an equaliser, with Stefan Payne’s header going just past the post, but they fell to defeat.

Shrewsbury (21st) are at home to Rochdale on Saturday, whilst Millwall (7th) visit Gillingham.

Attendance: 4,712 (330 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley (36), 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 16. Morris, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne, 19. Ladapo (68)

Subs: 9. Humphrys (77), 10. Dodds, 14. Grimmer (36), 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, 27. Roberts (68, 77)

Subs Not Used: 10. Dodds, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Millwall: (4-5-1)

31. King, 12. Romeo, 4. Hutchinson, 17. Webster, 5. Craig, 14. Wallace (81), 8. Thompson, 6. Williams, 22. O’Brien (70), 18. Ferguson (86), 20. Morison

Subs: 2. Cummings, 7. Worrall (81), 10. Onyedinma (70), 16. Butcher (86), 24. Cooper, 26. Abdou, 40. Girling

Subs Not Used: 2.Cummings, 24. Cooper, 26. Abdou, 40. Girling

Report by: Ryan Hillback