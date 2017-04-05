Cyclist suffers serious injuries following collision on A49 in south Shropshire

A cyclist was taken to one of the region’s major trauma centres after suffering serious injuries in collision with a car last night.

The collision happened on the A49, between Woofferton and Ashford Bowdler, just after 7.10pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “A man, believed to be in his 40s, was found with a slightly reduced level of consciousness when ambulance staff arrived at the scene.

“The cyclist, who had been involved in a collision with a car, was treated for a head injury and suspected pelvic injury as well as minor leg and shoulder injuries.

“Having received trauma care at the scene, the man was immobilised and given pain relief before being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance.

“The air ambulance crew travelled with the patient to continue treatment en-route with the hospital having been made aware of the patient’s condition prior to his arrival.

“Nobody else was injured in the incident.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.