Cosford serves up another tasty festival

A tasty line-up of over 90 local producers has been announced for this year’s Cosford Food Festival, which promises to serve up the very best food and drink the Midland’s has to offer.

Popular favorites on the food festival scene as well as brand new local producers are all on board for this year’s festival, which takes place on 22-23 July 2017.

Held in the unique setting at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford, a bustling food market will showcase some of the region’s finest artisan produce and locally brewed beverages. On top of 66 popular favourites, 26 new producers will be joining the Cosford Food Festival for the first time, making this year’s event the biggest and the best yet.

Returning to the summer event will be much loved exhibitors, including; the award winning Snowdonia Cheese Company, bringing along a wide selection of their cheeses, each bursting with its own character. Robinsons Butchers are also back for 2017, showcasing some of the best locally sourced meat including lamb from within 5 miles and pork from within 20 miles, all for you to buy on the day and take home. The popular Swifts Bakery will be exhibiting again this year with an extensive range of artisan loaves, including gluten free. Tempting visitors with a huge slice of their homemade cakes is Clare’s Kitchen, so whether its lemon and blueberry or strawberries and cream, there is sure to be a flavour to entice any festival goers with a sweet tooth.

Bringing something new to the festival this year is Hintons Specialist Bakehouse who specialise in delicious and unique savoury and sweet baked goods for special dietary needs such as vegetarian, vegan and gluten free diets. Also joining the festival for the first time is Paso Pimero & Shropshire Salami serving platters of charcuterie with a glass of wine, the perfect combination for a summer lunch! Organisers are also thrilled to have Fire Foods spicing up the festival line-up this year with their chilli infused products including chilli peanut butter, ghost pork scratching’s, hot chilli sauces and relishes. Plus, if it’s a nostalgic beverage you’re after, Retro Shots will be at the festival with their premium vodka liqueurs with flavours that take you back to your childhood – fruit salad and cola cube to name but a few!

If browsing all the stalls makes you hungry, fear not, foodies can feast on delicious street food with flavours from around the world. The diverse menu on offer will include everything from Indian, Italian and French cuisine to a taste of the Caribbean with Cuban and Mexican food to tempt visitors. Gourmet burgers, hot dogs and ribs along with chicken tikka flatbreads are the perfect hot food option for those who love a summer BBQ….all washed down with a freshly ground cup of coffee or maybe a glass of fizz from the Champavan! For those who can’t resist something sweet, traditional dairy ice creams, waffles, crêpes and milkshakes will all be on offer.

Now in its fifth year, the festival is firmly established on the Museum’s events calendar, attracting thousands of foodies each day. With additional entertainment and live music being lined up for festival goers, organisers are confident the event will not only appeal to food lovers but also families who are looking for an enjoyable day out.