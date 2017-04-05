Builder donates £1,000 to help Shropshire-based family support group

A Shropshire-based group which offers support to families with children with autistic spectrum disorders has been given a cash boost thanks to a leading regional builder.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands has donated £1,000 to Empathy for Special Children to support their work. The money was donated through the builder’s Community Champions programme after the organisation was chosen to be one of two groups picked every month to receive a match-funding donation.

The scheme was launched in the spring of 2015 and has now donated more than £1 million to good causes across the UK.

Sam Goddard, spokesman for Empathy for Special Children, said: “We are a friendship group for families with children with autistic spectrum disorders or similar difficulties. Through our group sessions and family trips, we aim to lessen the feeling of isolation felt by many of these families.

“Money raised allows our playleaders to offer support and trips for families, provide activities for siblings and carry out ‘independence-building’ activities.”

The group organises various fundraising activities throughout the year, including holding Halloween parties and running a stall at a Christmas fair.

Sam added: “The donation from Persimmon Homes will go a long way and really helps us fund our activities. We cannot thank them enough.”

Stephen Cleveley, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “With so many applications every month for our Community Champions scheme, it is often difficult to choose only two winners. However, the support provided by the Empathy for Special Children stood out as being especially worthwhile and we are delighted that we could help.

“If people were unsuccessful last month, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next Community Champion.”

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity