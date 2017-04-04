Police continue to investigate sexual assault in Market Drayton

Police officers are continuing to investigate a sexual assault that took place in Market Drayton last Tuesday.

The assault took place in a small wooded area near the roundabout at the junction of Shrewsbury Road and the A53.

A week after the attack, investigating officers will be at the location this evening hoping to jog the memories of anyone who was in the area between 9.15 – 9.45pm, and may have seen something that would help identify the suspect.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen someone entering or leaving the wooded area, or walking near the Muller factory close by.

If anyone has any information that could help police with their enquiries they are asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 and quote incident number 751S of 28 March. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org