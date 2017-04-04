Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Millwall

Shrewsbury Town face the first of three successive home games, as they attempt to end a five-match winless run.

Salop face Millwall on Tuesday, before welcoming Rochdale, and fierce rivals Walsall.

Following defeat against Bristol Rovers at the weekend, Paul Hurst’s men slipped back into the relegation zone.

That was not the only price they had to pay. Midfielder Ryan Yates was controversially dismissed, and he will be suspended for the match against the Lions.

Midfielder Abu Ogogo (knee) continues to be absent.

Paul Hurst could shuffle the pack, with Bryn Morris, Freddie Ladapo, and Stephen Humphrys pushing for starts.

Shrewsbury are looking for their home win against Millwall, since securing a 1-0 result in February 1976. They have won just one of their previous 12 matches against the South London side.

Neil Harris could be without his top scorer Lee Gregory. The 28-year-old missed the 3-1 victory against Scunthorpe, with a stomach issue.

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer was also absent from that match with a thigh problem, and he could miss out again.

Millwall are 7th in League One, three points behind the final play-off spot currently occupied by Southend.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 16. Morris, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 19. Ladapo, 9. Humphrys

Subs: 5. Lancashire, 10. Dodds, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, 27. Roberts, 45. Payne

Millwall: (4-4-2)

31. King, 12. Romeo, 4. Hutchinson, 17. Webster, 5. Craig, 14. Wallace, 6. Williams, 8. Thompson, 18. Ferguson, 20. Morison, 22. O’Brien

Subs: 2. Cummings, 7. Worrall, 10. Onyedinma, 16. Butcher, 24. Cooper, 26. Abdou, 40. Girling

Other League One Fixtures:

Tuesday:

Charlton V MK Dons

Rochdale V Port Vale

Southend V Bolton

Wednesday:

Oxford V Fleetwood

Sheffield United V Coventry

Preview by: Ryan Hillback