Marches Care sponsor SYT performance of The Importance of Being Earnest

A production of one of the nation’s favourite plays has been able to hire in professional costumes thanks to the help of a Shropshire care home.

Shropshire Youth Theatre’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest, which is being staged at Theatre Severn on Wednesday and Thursday, has been boosted by the use of full period costume after being sponsored by Marches Care.

The costume worn by Lady Bracknell, played this week by Maddy Page, is a copy of the one worn by Maggie Smith when she played the role.

Maggie Love, the artistic director of SYT, said she was enormously grateful for the support from Marches Care, which operates the Uplands at Oxon nursing home in Shrewsbury.

She added: “Thanks to Marches Care’s sponsorship, we are able to hire in proper costumes for the main characters – they are in the period we have chosen for the play and many have been specially made for professional productions.

“The students are getting very excited about wearing them and I know this will enhance their character delivery enormously.”

Mandy Thorn, managing director of Marches Care, said she was delighted they were able to sponsor the production.

She added: “I’m really excited that we are able to provide this support – the work that the Shropshire Youth Theatre do is fabulous and it is a real honour to back their work.

“The Importance of Being Earnest is one of my favourite plays and I have no doubt that under Maggie Love’s eye and the direction of Andrew Bannerman, it will be a superb production.”

SYT supports many budding young thespians, as well as providing opportunities for students to be involved with stage, lighting and costume design.

The senior group consists of young people aged 13-25, and is the only student-governed youth theatre in the county.

There are still tickets available for the production, available through Theatre Severn.