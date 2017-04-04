Man in serious but stable condition following Telford assault

A man is in a serious but stable condition following an assault in the Trench area of Telford on Sunday.

Detectives from West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation close to the Dun Cow Inn on Trench Road at around 6.30pm.

A man in his 30’s suffered injuries to his head and was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A 27-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and has been released under investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident and anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 633s of 2 April.