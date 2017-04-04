Lighter nights mean more time for a round of golf in Shropshire

If you are looking for a round of golf in shropshire, then, one of Shropshire’s top golf clubs, Oswestry Golf Club, is offering local golfers a special price to play 18 holes after 3pm.

Situated off the main A5 into Oswestry, the private members club is run not for profit, but for the benefit of the members. The club is now offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy the lighter evenings, by playing the full course for just £22.

Shropshire is the perfect setting for Golf with its beautiful green scenery. Oswestry Golf Club has an exceptional 18 hole golf course, a magnificent mature James Braid designed parkland course. The course has won many awards making it one of the premier club and courses in North Shropshire and the Welsh Borders.

The course set in mature parkland and is well suited to players of all abilities. You will find good tees and the most beautiful fairways in Shropshire. For example, hole one is a tough opening tee shot which welcomes players in front of the modern clubhouse. The fairway narrows considerably so a clean tee shot is essential. A good drive to the top of the rise at 220 yards will bring the hole into sight. As you approach the green, slightly below you, skill will be required as it is guarded on the front left and right by sand. You will find another 17 well thought out and enjoyable holes to play onwards.

After a relaxing afternoon or evening of golf in the lighter nights at Oswestry Golf Club, take your time to relax and discuss the day’s golf in the impressive club house, welcoming men, women, juniors and seniors making it a real family friendly club. Here you will find excellent bar facilities, a restaurant serving delicious food and even a Snooker table.

Application for membership is now open and there is currently no joining fee. A three month trial membership scheme is also on offer

To find out more visit their website www.oswestrygolfclub.co.uk You can also contact John Evans, the club Secretary at Oswestry Golf Club on 01691 610535 Visit the club at Aston Park, Queen’s Head, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 4JJ.