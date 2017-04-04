Derwen College and Hope House to host the Big Birthday Bake-off

It’s time to get your aprons on and create some amazing bakes as Derwen College and Hope House host the big Birthday Bake-Off to celebrate milestone birthdays for both charities.

This year Derwen College celebrates its 90th, whilst Hope House’s recently celebrated its 21st birthday.

The bake-off is being hosted at the Food Centre, Derwen College, Gobowen on Friday 21st April from 10am – 1pm.

There will be four different categories: cakes / biscuits for over/under 16 year olds for people to enter. The bakes can be brought to the Food Centre from 10am to 1pm on Friday 21st April and judging will take place at 1.30pm, followed by a cake sell-off in the Orangery restaurant. There is a suggested £1 entry fee and all entries will receive a Bake-Off goody bag.

There will also be a live bake-off competition at the Food Centre involving six competitors, three from both Hope House and Derwen, baking from scratch a secret recipe provided by Sainsbury’s, Oswestry. The recipe will include a 1920s theme as part of Derwen College’s 90th celebrations. Sainsbury’s are also kindly supplying all ingredients and prizes to mark the hand over from Derwen to Hope House as the store’s charity of the year.

“Hope House currently needs to raise around £6.3million every year, that’s well over £100,000 every week to make sure we can carry on being there for all the children and families who need us. Around 80% of the monies we need comes from support from the Community” said Lynsey Kilvert, Area Fundraiser (Shropshire and Powys) Hope House.

“We are thrilled to have been invited to take part in the Birthday Bake Off with Derwen College. It is a great opportunity for two fantastic local charities to work together and with the local community. A huge thank you to Sainsbury’s, Oswestry, for supporting both charities over the past couple of years and for supporting this event. May the best bakers win!” Lynsey continued.

“We are very excited to be hosting the event with Hope House and we hope we have a great response from the public with a great display of cakes and bakes” said Louise Keevil, Director Corporate and Charity Services Derwen College. “A huge thank you to Sainsbury’s for their fundraising for Derwen College and also to the bakers who will be showing off their baking skills”.

Sainsbury’s store are delighted to be supporting these two major charities and Mark Jones, Store Manager, has wished “all competitors the best of luck with their baking”.

More information about the event can be found at www.derwen.ac.uk/events and www.hopehouse.org.uk/events.