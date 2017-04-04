Defence Fulfilment Centre in Donnington is officially opened

The new Defence Fulfilment Centre at Donnington was today officially opened by the Minister for Defence Procurement, Harriett Baldwin MP.

The opening comes just two years after it was confirmed that the Centre would be built.

Nearly four years of hard lobbying by Telford & Wrekin councillors and senior officers paid off when in 2015, the MoD announced that it would build the Centre in Telford.

Donnington beat off competition from Bicester to be named as the home of the Defence Fulfilment Centre providing a consolidated, national centre for MOD logistics, commodities and services with state of the art infrastructure.

The Defence Fulfilment Centre will secure many local jobs and is worth around £60m a year to the borough’s economy.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader, said: “This is a fantastic day for the whole of Telford and Wrekin.

“We always said that safeguarding the existing jobs at MoD Donnington was the key priority and today we delivered that.

“The investment and confidence in Telford has secured and created more jobs, as well as helping to grow the local economy.

“We certainly didn’t begin the process as favourites for this but we worked hard and convinced the MoD that Telford is the best place for the Defence Fulfilment Centre.”

Watch Telford & Wrekin Council’s video of the opening:

