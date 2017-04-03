Telford & Wrekin Council leader and SaTH Chief Executive hold meeting

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader and the Chief Executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) met today to discuss proposals around the future of A&E services at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

Councillor Shaun Davies and Simon Wright discussed a number of topics related to services at PRH during the 90-minute meeting.

The meeting followed last Thursday’s SaTH Trust Board meeting where members agreed to work up a detailed contingency plan which could lead to a temporary overnight closure of A&E at PRH, if staffing issues at the Trust do not improve.

Cllr Davies said: “It was very useful for both of us to talk frankly and honestly about the issues.

“I made clear to Mr Wright the Council’s position and the very strong public opinion against any closure of A&E facilities at PRH.

“Equally he was clear about the difficult decisions the Trust faces and his desire to ensure the best possible hospital provision for the whole community and we have agreed to keep talking because there is so much at stake.”

Mr Wright said: “I welcomed the opportunity to discuss openly the challenges we together face and stressed that I am open-minded as to what that solution may be and what that looks like.

“I am also working with my Board to ensure that PRH’s A&E remains open as long as it remains clinically safe to do so.

“As a Board we have been clear that we don’t want to close A&E at PRH overnight and we will do all we can to ensure that we don’t have to take this action, but clearly we need to ensure we have contingency plans in place to ensure the safety of our patients.

“We have committed to continue talking over the coming days and working together with all our stakeholders, including Telford & Wrekin Council, and I look forward to a constructive dialogue building over these very important decisions.”