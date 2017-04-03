Man punched and robbed in Newport town centre

A man was punched in the face and had his wallet stolen while walking in Newport on Friday.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses to the robbery off High Street at around 4.30pm on Friday 31 March.

The man who was walking down the alleyway was approached by another man who is understood to have punched the victim to the face at which point the victim’s wallet fell from his coat pocket. The attacker then picked up the wallet and ran off in the direction of Waitrose car park.

He is described as black, in his early 20s, around 6ft tall, of medium build with short dark hair shaved at the sides. He was believed to be wearing a black hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and a black Nike Air Max trainers.

The victim suffered swelling to his face but did not require hospital treatment.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 564S of 31 March.