Heartless thieves steal wheels from Bridgnorth Community Bus

Heartless thieves have stolen all the wheels from the Bridgnorth Community Bus.

The theft happened sometime between Friday evening and Saturday, at the rear car park of the Council Offices on Stanley Lane, Bridgnorth.

The bus is a vital asset to the Charity the Bridgnorth Community Bus, a non profit organisation, established to provide affordable, accessible transport to the people of Bridgnorth and its surrounding area who have difficulty in accessing other forms of transport.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 and refer to incident 0521S 010417.

If you wish to pass information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.