Champion boxer Richie Woodhall opens new facility in Woodside

Former World and Commonwealth boxing champion Richie Woodhall, who grew up in Woodside, opened The Living Room – previously known as the Youth Suite – on Saturday.

The Living Room is a project managed on behalf of Madeley Baptist Church and the Church of England and will provide an inter-generational facility for the benefit of the community of Woodside for at least the next six years.

It is the latest example of partnership working in Telford and Wrekin which sees the community stepping up to the plate to run services that Telford & Wrekin Council can no longer afford to provide.

The Living Room will initially be resourced by volunteers from the churches involved and already provides ‘Frantic Friday’ for young people once a month on Friday evenings.

There will also be drop-in facilities for all ages, craft workshops, and debt counselling sessions are also envisaged. The project will be supported by a grant from Telford & Wrekin Council for the next three years. Further financial assistance is being provided by Heart of England Baptist Association and the Diocese of Hereford.

Living Room trustee and Project Manager Paul Booth said: “The Living Room is going to be a superb facility for the community in Woodside and we are very much looking forward to taking on the running of it. We really want the community to tell us what they would like to see happening here in the coming weeks and months.

“We were delighted to have Richie Woodhall as our very special guest to perform the ribbon cutting at our official opening.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Council Finance, Partnerships and Commercial Services, said: “This is yet another example of how we work in partnership with the community to deliver key services.

“The Living Room will be a great facility for the community in Woodside.”