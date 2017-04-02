Shrewsbury Town boss left fuming with referee after Bristol Rovers defeat

Paul Hurst was highly critical of the referee after Ryan Yates’ dismissal and the decision to award Bristol Rovers a penalty in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat.

Yates was dismissed towards the end of the first half, after sliding into goalkeeper Joe Lumley. However, he was shoved to the ground, but the referee ignored that incident, instead opting to produce a second yellow card following an altercation.

The referee incurred the wrath of Paul Hurst even further, when he adjudged that Aristote Nsiala upended a Bristol Rovers player inside the box.

Billy Bodin dispatched the resulting spot kick, whilst the former Northampton winger added a second with seven minutes remaining.

Salop boss Paul Hurst was left furious with the performance of the referee.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I don’t think I’ve known a season like it. Since I’ve come in we’ve had X amount of decisions go against us and there’s an element that it feels like everyone’s against us and wants us to lose our League One status. All I can see is that we will continue to keep fighting.

“People talk about reasons for results and I have to say that there have been a lot of points that have been taken away from us through no fault of our own and today that is yet another one.”

The former Grimsby boss was also irked with the official’s decision to send off Nottingham Forest loanee Ryan Yates.

He added: “From where I was I don’t think there is any contact. I don’t think any decision is going to be made until their player pushes Ryan Yates over. Amazingly I was told that he didn’t see the player push Ryan Yates.

“I don’t know where he was looking considering the incident had just occurred, but I am going to have to disagree with the sending off.”

On the penalty decision Hurst said: “I don’t think anyone in the stadium thought it was a penalty.

“The crowd didn’t react like it was penalty. The players that were beside me from Bristol Rovers looked on in amazement and said no way, so for me that is a clue.

“People don’t understand that this is people’s livelihood, but no doubt it will be said that he hasn’t made a mistake and he is right, so I’m not going to get drawn into it too much.”

