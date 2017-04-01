Tigers forward Doug Clarkson to retire at end of the season

Telford Tigers forward Doug Clarkson will retire from ice hockey at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored 83 points so far this year, including 50 goals in English Premier League matches.

Standing at 6ft, 5ins, Clarkson has also become a favourite with Tigers fans for his physical playing style.

The former Cardiff Devils star, who arrived from Dundee in the summer, paid tribute to the welcome he received in Telford.

He said: “Telford has been an amazing experience for my wife and I.

“We had planned this would be my last season but this group of players, fans, the new owners, and especially Tommy made it a very difficult choice.

“I have loved representing the Tigers and will always cherish the memories we have made.

“After all we went through this season, how we stayed together and won the league (and hopefully one more trophy) is pretty special. Thank you all.”

Tigers coach Tom Watkins, meanwhile, thanked Clarkson for his efforts during the club’s title-winning season.

He added: “I think we all would like to congratulate Doug on his career and in particular a fantastic season in Telford.

“We will of course miss his presence on and the off ice, he is a fans favourite, a very well respected teammate amongst the boys and the coaching staff alike.

“It’s characters like Doug that have created such a strong team spirit and desire to win every night.

“To score 50 goals in a season is a fantastic achievement and to back that up with a league title, is something special.

“Doug and Nicole have given this a great deal of thought and to be able to retire on the back of such a successful season on the ice, he leaves us all with some fantastic memories.

“From my perspective, I think Doug is irreplaceable as a player and a person. Good luck and best wishes for the future, to both Nicole and Doug.”

Clarkson will appear in his final home game for the Tigers against Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday at 6pm.